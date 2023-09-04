APWS distributes monetary awards to meritorious students

ITANAGAR, 3 Sep: The All Puroik Welfare Society (APWS) on Sunday said that it has distributed the financial assistance provided under the Governor’s Excellence Awards to the nine meritorious students of the community who were conferred the awards by the governor last month.

The recipients of the awards are Jacinta Yakali, Yari Bechang, Laxman Bechangdao, Paji Yapa, Haye Danny, Ban Gram Yakli, Ruth Yachu, Eliza Puroik, and Daniel Bechang.

The awards carried a total amount of Rs 59,000.

“While [Daniel] Bechang, Puroik, Yachu, Yakli and Danny were awarded Rs 6,000 each, Yapa and Bechangdao were given Rs 6,500 each, and [Yari] Bechang and Yakali were given Rs 8,000 each,” the APWS said in a release.