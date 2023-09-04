Holistic transformation of Arunachal Centre’s top priority: MoS

PASIGHAT, 3 Sep: “The holistic transformation of Arunachal Pradesh, from infrastructure to health and education, is on the top priority of the central government,” union MoS for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said, adding that the Centre would leave no stone unturned to make Arunachal one of the most progressive states.

The minister, who was on a ‘Lok Sabha pravas yatra’ to eastern Arunachal Pradesh from 2 to 3 September, said this while chairing a meeting here in East Siang district to review the developmental activities being carried out in the district under the centrally-sponsored schemes.

The meeting was attended by Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, KVIC Chairman Dominic Tadar, the chief minister’s adviser Dr Tangor Tapak, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, state BJP general secretary Zingnu Namchoom, MLAs Kaling Moyong and Ninong Ering, representatives of the PMC, DC Tai Taggu, SP Sumit Kr Jha, the DDSE, HoDs, panchayat leaders, and others.

Besides stressing on “capacity building of teachers for imparting quality education,” the MoS said that there is a need for “public participation and ownership of government assets.”

Gao on his part sought expediting the construction of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya here, besides setting up

of SBI regional offices in the eastern and western zones of the state.

The MP also requested the MoS to “tie up with the union housing and urban affairs ministry to give priority to the proposal for selection of Gumin Nagar under the ‘incubation of eight new cities’ project.

Sarkar also interacted with the beneficiaries of various flagship programmes, such as Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, Old Age Pension, JJM, PMAY, etc, in the district.

He also visited the Dangaria Shiva temple near here, the Donyi Polo gangging here, Ruksin-Rani, and Mebo assembly constituency, and interacted with party workers.

Saying that “the mission is for more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 election,” Sarkar exhorted the party workers to ensure victory of the party’s candidates, and to take the benefits of the government’s schemes to the grassroots level, the release added. (With DIPRO input)