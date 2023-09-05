TKSC demands halt on inter-district migration

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 4 Sep: The executive members of the Tai-Khamti and Singpho communities’ apex body, the Tai Khamti Singpho Council (TKSC), led by its secretary-general Chow Jaleng Mannau, met Namsai DC CR Khampa on Monday and submitted a five-point charter of demands, which includes a halt on inter-district migration on behalf of the two communities.

The TKSC recalled the notification issued on 17 March, 1999, wherein the state government had officially stopped inter-district migration and the then deputy commissioners of all the districts were directed to immediately evict unauthorised occupation of land by such migrants.

“The notification was solely aimed to protect the land rights of the indigenous

inhabitants, but unfortunately, the district administrations never enforced nor implemented it,” the memorandum stated.

Alleging that several people from other places, including non-APST members, are in occupation of several plots of land in Namsai district, in gross violation of the standing order, the TKSC urged the DC to “implement and enforce the notification in letter and spirit by issuing fresh directives with a crystal clear message that any person found to be holding any interest of ownership over any plot of land in Namsai district shall be considered illegitimate, unconditional and unauthorised for all purposes and interests.”

The TKSC further stated that several persons belonging to the non-APST category “have been facilitated with land allotment orders by the district administration, in violation of the provisions of the land allotment rules.”

Referring to the provisions of Sub-rule 1 of Rule 123 of the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement & Records) Rules, 2012, the TKSC said that “allotment of land can be granted only to a member who is an indigenous of Arunachal Pradesh belonging to a scheduled tribe community.”

“The action of the district administration clearly contradicts the provisions of Section 7 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873,” the council added.

“Several ineligible and unauthorised persons who are not local inhabitants or residents of Namsai district have been given land possession certificates by the district administration, which amounts to transgressions and violation of the standing notification. It also amounts to infringement on the property rights of the local inhabitants,” the memorandum read.

The council urged the DC to “immediately cancel the land allotment orders and land possession certificates issued so far to unauthorised persons and non-entities.”

It cautioned the district administration regarding “outsiders freely entering Namsai district through Dirak check gate without possessing inner line permits.”

The council alleged that “outsiders with suspicious identities are seen roaming freely in Namsai township and adjoining areas, which is a threat to the safety and security of the local population.”

The TKSC urged the deputy commissioner to direct the police to ensure strict compliance of the ILP rules by conducting regular checkings. “Any outsider found guilty of not possessing ILP must be booked and immediately sent back from the police check gate,” the memorandum stated.

The Tai Khamti Singpho Council also reminded the deputy commissioner that several government employees working in different departments in Namsai have been practicing the tradition of encroaching on the land within the premises of their quarters and thereafter illegally erecting additional structures and using them as rental houses.

The apex body demanded stringent action against such land grabbers under the provisions of the Arunachal Pradesh Premises (Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 2003, and protect government land.

The TKSC also urged the deputy commissioner to direct all shops, restaurants and pubs operating in Namsai township and its peripheral areas to down their shutters on time to prevent wrongdoers from creating public disharmony and breaching public peace and tranquillity.

“These business houses keep their transactions open till late night, resulting in increase of antisocial activities,” the memorandum stated, and urged the district administration to initiate stringent steps to put a permanent halt to such activities.