Orgs demand inclusion of local languages in RR

ITANAGAR, 4 Sep: A conglomeration of organisations in a joint representation to the superintendent of the state branch of the postal services directorate urged the superintendent to “immediately include all the local languages/dialects of the state in the Gram Dak Sevak (Conduct & Engagement) Recruitment Rules (RR), 2020.”

The conglomeration, comprising the All Arunachal Pradesh Youth Organisation, the Arunachal Indigenous People Forum, the Arunachal Nari Shakti, Save Arunachal Save Indigenous, the Save Arunachal Youth Association, the Jankalyan Sangathan, the All Arunachal Pradesh RTI Activist Association, the Capital Youth Organisation, and the Arunachal West Parliament Youth Reformation, said also that “the recruitment

should be done with the Intelligence Bureau under the union home affairs ministry recruitment, 2020.”

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Monday, the chairman of the Indigenous Movement against Corruption and Reformation, Raj Pao, said that “the recruitment rule of the Intelligence Bureau, 2022 should be implemented while recruiting gram dak sevaks (GDS).”

He said that “the postal department has sanctioned 866 post office branches and 2,596 GDS posts in the state,” and added that “a committee has been constituted on the issue and, accordingly, has given a 15-day ultimatum to the post office superintendent.”

“The state has 77.06 percent of rural areas, for which the implementation of local languages/dialects is important,” Pao said, and added that “if our demands are not fulfilled, we will go for a mass social disobedience movement.”

Save Arunachal Youth Association president Likha Rajnik said that “the state already has many unemployed youths, and the coming of non-APST candidates in the post offices deprives our youths of opportunities.”

He also appealed to all the gaon buras, gaon buris and panchayat leaders of the state to “refrain from giving signatures to non-APST candidates,” saying that “the posts should be given to those who hold ST or PRC of Arunachal Pradesh.”

Nari Shakti president Teli Yamang also urged all the village heads and panchayat leaders to avoid signing for non-APST candidates.

The organisations also demanded “stopping the ongoing appointment process of non-APSTs against the 866 branches and immediate cancellation of earlier appointment to all non-APST against the Arunachal Pradesh quota for GDS.”

They said that copies of a representation regarding their demands have been submitted to “the governor, the chief minister, the chief secretary, the MP, and the Northeast postal in-charge.”