Drug peddler nabbed with 104.9 grams of heroin

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: The Itanagar police on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler, identified as Bomtu Jilen (24), and seized 104.90 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

Earlier in the day, the police received input from a reliable source about someone peddling a narcotic substance in the 6 Kilo area, near the Shiva temple, on the Naharlagun-Itanagar highway.

DSP Kengo Dirchi, under the supervision of Capital SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, formed a team comprising Itanagar PS OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Inspector Satyajit Roy, Inspector N Nishant, SI (P) Tashi Wangdi Kyali, SI (P) Tempa Tsering, and Constables Hage Tachang and Romin, along with CRPF personnel.

The team rushed to the spot and arrested the suspect. Observing all legal formalities under the NDPS Act, the police searched the suspect in the presence of Magistrate Oli Koyu and seized 104.90 grams of suspected heroin packed in nine plastic pouches kept inside soap cases concealed in a musical sound box which the suspect was carrying.

A case [u/s 21 (b)/27/27A/29 of NDPS Act, 1985] has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police said.