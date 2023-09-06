Guv reviews Rajya Sainik Board’s functioning

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik reviewed the organisation and functioning of the state unit of the Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

The governor, who is the president of the RSB, emphasised on “redressal of queries related to the welfare of ex-servicemen and the families of deceased service personnel.”

He particularly focused on “utilisation of disciplined and trained people coming from the armed forces in the service of the state.”

The governor underscored the significance of various welfare schemes designed to improve the quality of life of the ex-servicemen residing in Arunachal, and advised the RSB members to “streamline various avenues for employment for the ex-servicemen and their wards.”

Parnaik said that “the state remains steadfast in its commitment to enhance the quality of life of those who have selflessly served the nation, and further efforts will be made to strengthen the existing welfare schemes.”

RSB Director RD Mosabi presented a brief on the progress and implementation of various schemes for the ex-servicemen and their families.

One of the key areas discussed during the meeting was the reservation for ex-servicemen in recruitment processes, which play a significant role in ensuring employment opportunities for veterans who have served the nation with dedication and valour.

Home Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng, along with the commissioners and secretaries of the urban development, education, finance, housing, and administrative reforms departments, and the State Selection Board attended the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)