Invest in border infrastructure

The strategically important Nechiphu tunnel connecting Tawang with Assam’s Balipara was inaugurated on Tuesday virtually by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Along with it altogether 36 road and bridge projects in Arunachal Pradesh were inaugurated. The majority of these projects have been executed by the BRO. The Nechipu along with Sela tunnel will ease the journey from Balipara to Tawang. The Sela tunnel is also expected to be completed soon. In particular, the completion of the Sela tunnel will provide an all weather road.

At present during the winter when there is heavy snowfall, the road near Sela pass blocks which makes life miserable for the travelers. The completion of 36 major road and bridge projects in Arunachal Pradesh will not only help the people of the state but also the armed forces. Most of these projects are of immense importance strategically for the country. With China becoming belligerent and continuing their hostility towards India there is a need for urgent upgradation of infrastructure projects along the Line of Control.

The government of India should spend more money to match the infrastructure on the Indian side of the border with those of China. Improving road, rail, air and internet connectivity in the border states like Arunachal Pradesh should be a priority.