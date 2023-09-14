Awareness prog on child protection

DAMBUK, 13 Sep: An awareness programme on child protection, child related rights and legal provisions was conducted at St. Patrick School and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) here by the Lower Dibang Valley District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and Child Helpline, Roing on Wednesday.

During the programme, the resource persons spoke on various topics including child marriage, POCSO Act, illegal adoption, child labour, reporting of missing children and safe touch and unsafe touch.

They also interacted with school children and distributed pamphlets on various child related provisions.

The children were also informed about Childline – 1098 and 6909508596, and advised to report any case of child abuse or trouble.

Altogether 169 children and 19 teachers participated in the programmes conducted by DCPU counsellor Ishaya Mili and Child Helpline Unit, Roing coordinator Embi Mega.