Boundary talks: Sangma meets Sarma

SHILLONG, 14 Sep: The chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday held informal talks on the boundary issue before conducting a joint visit to the area of difference next month.

“We want to sit in a formal meeting and then we will be able to take some confidence-building measures,” said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Once confidence-building measures are formalised, we will both go to the site and discuss with people of boundary villages. When we went to Langpih, there were lots of festivities. So, we want to go to Karbi Anglong and Jaintia Hills also with the same kind of festivities,” he added.

The Assam CM said that he would like to have the formal meeting and visit the boundary area in October.

“I like to do it in the month of October. If Meghalaya CM can come to Guwahati in the first week of October, we can do, otherwise in the second week.”

As part of the second phase of boundary talks, both Assam and Meghalaya governments have constituted regional committees to come up with solutions for resolving the remaining six areas of differences shared by the two states.

Asked when the regional committees will submit their reports, Sarma said, “Since these six areas are a bit complicated, so these regional committees headed by matured people on both the sides are working very hard. They are visiting those areas frequently and we believe that everything will be settled in a most peaceful and amicable manner.”

The Assam CM, however, refused to take questions related to the demand for retransferring of Blocks 1 and 2, saying, “Don’t ask us substantial questions today because today is just an informal visit.”

Appealing to the people in the boundary areas to maintain peace and harmony, Sarma assured that the two state governments are trying their best to resolve the dispute to the satisfaction of people of both Assam and Meghalaya.

“They (people at the boundary) must remember that we are working overtime to resolve the dispute. We want to keep the best interest of people living on both sides of the boundary in our mind. Be calm, remain in peace, help us, we will try to resolve the dispute to the satisfaction of people of both Assam and Meghalaya,” Sarma said.

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the informal meeting was part of the exercise and process to help both states get into a better understanding.

“There is no definitive outcome of it and this exercise will continue from time to time,” he said, and thanked Sarma, the KAAC CEM, and the deputy chief minister of Meghalaya, who is heading the regional committee in Jaintia Hills region, for their time.

Stating that the informal discussion was very positive, Sangma said, “We are hopeful that we are able to slowly and steadily move towards a resolution and also ensure that there is peace in that area and the different misunderstandings that are coming in a while are resolved amicably.” (PTI)