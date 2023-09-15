Pawan Sain new Arunachal CEO

NEW DELHI, 14 Sep: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed Pawan Kumar Sain as the next chief electoral officer (CEO) of Arunachal Pradesh.

According to an ECI statement issued here on Thursday, Sain, a 2005 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory) cadre, will replace Padmini Singla.

The state government sends three names of officers working at the principal secretary level to the ECI. The poll panel selects one person to be appointed as CEO. (PTI)