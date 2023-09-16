BORDURIA, 15 Sep: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) conducted a mass savings bank account opening drive for SHGs here in Tirap district on Friday.

Twenty-three SHGs submitted the opening forms in the Khonsa branches of the Apex Bank and the State Bank of India.

As on date, 170 SHGs out of 341 have savings bank accounts.

DMMU District Mission Manager Toge Tarak briefed the SHG members on the functioning of the ArSRLM, and the importance of financial inclusion and savings bank accounts of SHGs promoted under the ArSRLM.

The drive will be carried out in the entire district during the current and the next month to ensure that every SHG promoted by the ArSRLM has a savings bank account. (DIPRO)