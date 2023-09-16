GSP to field 35 candidates for 2024 elections

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) is all set to embark on a political journey in Arunachal by fielding 35 candidates for the coming legislative assembly and general elections.

This was informed by the party’s western parliamentary candidate Toko Sheetal at the Arunachal Press Club here on Friday.

Addressing the media, Sheetal, who was accompanied by state GSP president Likha Tagu and general secretary Tana Rasso Tara, said, “Our target is to field candidates in 35 assembly constituencies. Our candidates will be purely based on simplicity – those who don’t have money power and political backing. I hope and believe that our people will support and elect our candidates for bringing changes in the system.”

Stressing that the state needs a strong political party, Sheetal, who is also the GSP’s national spokesperson, added that “we are determined to emerge as a strong political party, and by December, our party will announce its roadmap.”

She further said that the endemic money culture and rampant corruption in the state need to be rooted out, and asserted that her party believes in “clean politics, and, if given the chance, will ensure eradication of the money culture in elections.”

However, she did not specify the mechanism and the modalities to root out corruption from the state.

She added that the party’s manifesto would be prepared “based on dynamic issues in areas, regions and blocks, and it will encompass every issue.”

On being asked about her party’s stand on the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue, Sheetal said that “the GSP believes in the law of the land and will strictly follow the established law.”

State GSP president Tagu said that his party is “committed to bring changes in Arunachal’s political system.”