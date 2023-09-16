GBs’ assn, others seek cancellation of RPCs issued to non-APSTs

ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The All Arunachal Pradesh Gaon Buras & Gaon Buris Welfare Association (AAPGBGBWA) has appealed to the chief secretary to “cancel and nullify” all the residential proof certificates (RPC) issued to non-APSTs in the last three months by the GBs of the state.

In a memorandum to the chief secretary, the association stated that “a number of non-APST aspirants for the post of gramin dak sevak have misled some GBs of the state for obtaining residential proof certificates fraudulently, in order to stand eligible to apply for said post.”

It said that “some GBs have ignorantly issued them proof of residence certificates.”

“The procurement of such certificates through fraudulent means has raised eyebrows among the local indigenous unemployed youths of the state, and has resulted in scuffles and war of words between the two camps of APST and non-APST aspirants,” it said.

The AAPGBGBWA appealed to the chief secretary to issue an order to all the districts and GBs to recall the RPCs issued in the last three months or so to non-APST aspirants.

It also appealed to the CS to “halt further issuance of the same until the controversy is cleared and sorted out.”

Meanwhile, a conglomeration of associations, such as the Indigenous Movement Against Corruption & Reformation (IMACR), the Arunachal Indigenous People’s Forum, the All Arunachal Pradesh RTI Youth Association, and others have also written to the chief secretary to revoke the RPCs issued to non-APSTs.

“The GBs were misled, due to which they issued RPCs to non-APSTs,” IMACR chairman Raj Pao said.