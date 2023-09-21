MPs with criminal cases rotting Indian democracy

As per the recent report published by poll rights body ADR, 40 per cent of sitting MPs have criminal cases registered against them, out of which 25 per cent have declared serious criminal cases under charges of murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and crimes against women. The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 763 sitting MPs out of 776 seats of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The data have been extracted from affidavits filed by the MPs prior to contesting their last elections and any subsequent by-elections.

The average worth of assets per MP in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha is Rs. 38.33 crore and 53 (seven per cent) are billionaires, as per the data collected by the ADR. The report of 40 per cent of sitting MPs having criminal cases against them is not surprising. At present, the ruling BJP has an MP like Sadhvi Pragya, who was booked under terror charges in the past. Likewise, there are many MPs from both the ruling party as well as the opposition who face criminal charges against them. This is a malice which has been rotting Indian democracy for long. The criminals often join politics to convert their black into white and to enjoy impunity as lawmakers. The political parties often make tall claims of not supporting criminals but come elections, they won’t mind handing them party tickets just to ensure that their seats increase in the assembly and the Lok Sabha. The voters are also guilty of electing such criminals.