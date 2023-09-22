India stands as a voice of the Global South

The successful conclusion of the recent G20 summit in Delhi has definitely helped to improve the profile of India at the international level. It was India’s moment of glory on the global stage. Overcoming the initial scepticism, it has pulled off a big diplomatic victory at the just-concluded G20 summit at a time when the international order is undergoing a churning process with rapidly shifting geopolitics. Hosting the mega event, attended by leaders from 29 countries representing the world’s most powerful economies and heads of 14 international organisations, New Delhi has delivered a major victory in areas that were thought to be intractable. The key takeaway has been the successful finalisation of the consensus communiqué – Delhi Declaration – which had eluded the previous summits because of the bitter division among the members over the Ukraine war.

The final statement, mirroring a nuanced position without hurting the nations on either side of the divide, reflected the triumph of India’s stewardship and a crowning moment for its diplomacy. This is significant because the grouping was divided on the Ukraine war, with Russia and China on one side wanting to avoid even a discussion on the issue while the Western nations were rooting for a strong language to condemn Russia. Eventually, a compromise was brokered that significantly toned down criticism of Russia. Prior to the summit, it was widely believed that India would not be able to forge a consensus on the contentious Ukraine crisis. The declaration also addressed key global issues – without ruffling any feathers – including climate change, gender equality, financial inclusion, terrorism and money laundering. Admitting the African Union, a regional block of 55 member states, into the G20 has added another feather to India’s crown and strengthened its standing as a voice of the Global South.