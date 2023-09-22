Manipur: Search ops continue; arms, ammunition seized

IMPHAL, 21 Sep: The Manipur Police on Thursday said that search operations have been conducted by security forces in various districts, and that arms and ammunition, including mortar shells, have been recovered.

Altogether 127 checkpoints were installed in the valley and the hill districts of the state, and 873 people were detained on Wednesday for violation of rules.

“Search operations were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts in which one arm, two local pumpi guns, 50 ammunition and eight explosives were recovered from Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts,” the police said on X.

A joint team of the Assam Rifles and state police personnel conducted a search operation in a village in Kangpokpi district, and seized four mortar bombs which had been kept hidden in the bushes, they said.

Movement of 182 vehicles along NH 37 and 19 along NH 2 with essential items has been ensured, the police said.

Strict security measures are being taken up in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on 3 May. (PTI)