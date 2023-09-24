Arunachal, Assam guvs discuss bilateral issues

ITANAGAR, 23 Sep: Bilateral issues, including the interstate boundary and enhancing goodwill between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam were discussed during a meeting between Governor KT Parnaik and his Assam counterpart Gulab Chand Kataria at the Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Friday.

Parnaik, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, commended the chief ministers of the two states “for taking concrete initiatives to resolve the boundary issue,” and opined that “a conscientious approach will strengthen the longstanding friendship among the people.”

The governors also discussed opportunities for collaboration between the people of the two states for their mutual benefit. Parnaik proposed “increasing cultural and educational exchange programmes to promote the rich culture of the region among the youths of both states.”

The two also exchanged ideas on preserving the natural environment, biodiversity and archaeological

treasures that are integral to the identity of the region.

They stressed the need to expedite implementation of developmental projects that will contribute to the overall progress and wellbeing of their respective populations. (Raj Bhavan)