Sparks panic among Sikhs, Punjabis

India-Canada Row

By Insaf

The India-Canada row has triggered a nagging fear among Sikhs and people of Punjab. It’s critical that both governments resolve the issue at the earliest, is a serious refrain. The Shiromani Akali Dal President and MP Sukhbir Singh Badal met Union Home Minister Amit Shahon Thursday last and told him that he was receiving distress calls from Punjabis in Canada worried about safe and smooth travel facilities to their homeland. Similarly, students were concerned about their future. Likewise, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday last said though the Centre has trashed the Canadian government’s accusations in the murder case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar and expelled a Canadian diplomat, the matter is “very serious” and will affect Sikhs at the global level. It’s having ‘a huge effect, Sikhs are being associated with terrorism, a wrong impression is being created, and it needs to stop. People of the nation shouldn’t suffer because of this”. The point that Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular, have made unparalleled sacrifices for the independence, security and integrity of the nation was driven home and ‘there can never be a compromise on that.’ Given that lives and livelihood of Sikhs is at stake, there’s need for sincere approach. Dialogue rather than knee jerk reactions is the need of the hour. The ‘sense of panic’ needs urgent attention.

Women Reservation

The passing of the 128th Constitution amendment bill, Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is indeed a defining moment in the nation’s democratic journey. It has taken decades for it to see the light of day. Prime Minister Modi rightly said its “A tribute to the countless women who have made our nation.” But the wait is going to be long, perhaps in 2029. But a question mark hangs as the government will first have to undertakea delimitation exercise to redraw parliamentary and Assembly constituencies based on the census, when it happens. Besides, it will now require the approval of a majority of State Assemblies.While it has been passed in both Houses with all political parties on board, the Opposition leaders did call it a jumla, rather the greatest as if it had the will, it could have been implemented immediately.Just give tickets to 33% women, include the OBC…was a common refrain. Of course, the opportunity was also used by MPs to give credit to their leaders for not just voicing the demand but acting on the home front. Such as TMC’s MP Mahua Moitra who hailed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she’s ‘the mother of this bill and had given birth to the original idea as 37% of TMC MPs are women’. Incidentally, the ruling BJD is Odisha shall have its first woman Speaker. The Revenue and Disaster Management Minister name was announced as the party’s candidate on Wednesday last and she gets elected uncontested. The Bill is an election strategy, but how many walk the talk will need to be watched.

Cauvery Water Row

The release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu by Karnataka has literally run into troubled waters again. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy Shivakumar with all State MPs and Congress ministers called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat on Thursday last expressing State’s inability to comply with Cauvery Water Management Authority’s order of releasing 5,000 cusecs of water per day for a fortnight (till September 280) to its neighbour. Reason: drought-like situation as there’s rainfall shortage for 1st time in 123 years, scarcity of drinking water, protests by farmers and in distress there’s no formula to decide how much water is to be released. Luckily, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the Authority’s orders saying all key aspects must be considered—such as drought and deficit rainfall. Predictably, TN’s ruling DMK is peeved as it claims Karnataka never agrees to any proposals made by it in the dispute and whatever rights it’s gained is because it has approached the top court. Karnataka has sought PM Modi’s intervention to find a resolution by convening a meeting of four States – the two plus Kerala and Puducherry. The big question is can he pull it off?

UP’s ‘Political Vendetta’

‘Political vendetta’ in Yogi’s Uttar Pradesh apparently has no boundaries. The Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in Amethi, run by a Trust since 1989,with Sonia Gandhi as chairperson, was shut down after a female patient’s death due to alleged medical negligence. Amethi’s CMO said the hospital ‘was sealed on the day the patient died and hospital’s registration suspended until further orders. No patients will be treated there, and its administration won’t function.’Besides, a team shall probe cause of death and alleged laxity. The 100-bedded hospital’s CEOhas in turn accused the CMO of not giving ‘a fair hearing’ and its revocation decision taken ‘in undue haste’ (patient admitted on September 14 with complain of stomachache; condition worsened before undergoing gall bladder surgery; was referred to a private hospital in Lucknow where she died on September 16; on September 18 licence revoked). All services provided, including emergency and OPD are closed and 400 staff members’ future uncertain. The hospital will move court as ‘it’s an act of political vengeance’. Congress echoes the same and threatens to protest. Recall, in September 2018, at least 71 children died in a government-run district hospital in Bahraichand a year earlier 60 infants had died in Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College. In contrast these were not shut down. Why this?

Maha Intrigues

Maharashtra political splits continue to be absorbing, be it NCP or Shiv Sena’s. On Tuesday last, Jayant Patil, State unit chief of Sharad Pawar-led NCP told reporters the Election Commission was being ‘unfair’ treating its case as ‘a dispute within a political party, when we have consistently maintained there’s no split!’ NCP supremo had written to ECI claiming he “never faced any opposition within the party or to his policies on any public platform…bu2t without giving him time, EC concluded there’s a dispute!” Interestingly, Ajit Pawar group’s leader and Cabinet Minister Chhagan Bhujbal too says there’s no dispute, “Some changes have taken place, such as of national president…Ajit Pawar is now party president and we have already communicated it to EC.” How EC deals with it all will be known on October 6, when both sides appear for a personal hearing. On Shiv Sena split, Speaker Rahul Narwekar is vague on when he shall decide the disqualification pleas filed against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his set of MLAs. ‘I’m not interested in delaying the decision nor in a hurry which could result in miscarriage of justice,’ he says, notwithstanding Supreme Court on Monday last observing ‘This can’t go on indefinitely. Tell us about the time schedule.’ In its May 11 verdict, Speaker was directed to decide on the petitions within ‘a reasonable time.’ It’s never ending.

Kerala Tourism Jittery

Nipah virus is playing spoilsport in God’s own country. The tourism industry is looking at major losses ahead of its peak season. According to Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, a ‘30% jump in booking cancellations’ has been reported in hotels in Kozhikode, where 7 districts are declared containment zones. A nagging fear lingers it ‘may deal a bigger blow’ if the situation worsens, countries impose travel restrictions and tighter visa regulations. So far, 130-odd people have been tested for the virus, while over 200, who came in contact with suspected patients, are under observation. The virus is a Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and while it has a high mortality rate, it isn’t highly infectious.This may help to gain confidence of the tourists. The silver lining is that tourism sector has shown resilience this year after a decline in the pandemic years. The first 6 months of 2023 saw a rise of 20% among domestic tourists—10.68 million against 8.89 million last year—and 172% surge in foreign tourists—287,730.Fingers are crossed that this challenging period passes. God willing. —— INFA