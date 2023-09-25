Nationwide cleanliness drive on 1 Oct: MoHUA

NEW DELHI, 24 Sep: A nationwide cleanliness drive will be conducted on 1 October, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata,” the ministry of housing & urban affairs (MoHUA) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said that, in the run up to Gandhi Jayanti, a unique call has been given by the prime minister to fellow citizens.

In the 105th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the prime minister appealed for “one hour of shramdaan for swachhata” at 10 am on 1 October by all citizens collectively, and said that it would be a “swachhanjali” to Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of his jayanti, it said.

“This mega cleanliness drive calls upon citizens from all walks of life to join in actual cleaning activities of public places like market spaces, railway tracks, water bodies, tourist locations, religious places, etc,” the statement said.

“Every town, gram panchayat, all sectors of the government like civil aviation, railways, information and technology, etc, public institutions will be facilitating cleanliness events led by citizens,” it said.

It also said that NGOs, resident welfare associations and private organisations interested in organising cleanliness events can also apply online on the portals of urban local bodies or district administrations.

The ministry said that this mega cleanliness drive is part of the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada- Swachhata Hi Seva-2023’, being observed from 15 September to 2 October. (PTI)