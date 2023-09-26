Improve services in all airports

With the formal inauguration of the Tezu airport on Sunday, Arunachal Pradesh now has four airports which are in operation. Hollongi, Pasighat, Ziro, and now Tezu airport have become operational. This is a huge achievement, considering that just a few years ago the state did not have a proper functional airport. The operationalisation of the Tezu airport is expected to improve air service in eastern Arunachal. It is a well-known fact that the start of air service from Donyi Polo airport, Hollongi, has changed the face of the state.

Itanagar is now seen as a modern city with an airport of its own. Apart from making travelling easier, it is also opening up new business avenues. Slowly small hotels and other businesses are coming up near the airport. Also, the tourist flow will increase with the increase in air connectivity. The governments, both in the state and at the Centre, deserve a pat on their back for prioritising air connectivity in the state. However, apart from Donyi Polo Airport, the other air services in the other airports are not reliable. There have been many complaints of flights being cancelled at the last moment, thereby causing a lot of trouble to the passengers. The civil aviation department should look into this and try to improve the air services in these airports.