Govt startup schemes aren’t personal properties of officers and MLAs

Editor,

Days ago, the honourable chief minister, while appreciating and applauding, shared on his social media handle about an Adi youth who has taken up the job of a barber in Pasighat, becoming the first Arunachali to do so.

The chief minister’s words of appreciation on social media are indeed praiseworthy. It’s a source of encouragement for him and other youths in the state to pursue jobs that provide good income, without solely seeking government employment.

However, the sad part is, will the chief minister provide some capital incentives to him? Because words or something written on paper don’t practically help someone on the ground. Perhaps he may need some capital to advance his profession to success and set an example for society.

In my opinion, if the chief minister genuinely wants Arunachali youths to pursue skill-based jobs such as barbering, plumbing, or electrical work, he must encourage youths who have chosen such careers by providing capital incentives. This would have a greater impact and motivate other youths to consider these professions.

Furthermore, I would like to inform the chief minister that various government schemes like Startup Arunachal, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavalamban Yojana, Mudra loan, etc, meant for providing subsidised loans to unemployed youths with promising business ideas, are being treated as personal properties by elected MLAs at the district level. Applicants under these schemes are selected for vote bank politics at the whims of the MLAs, undermining meritocracy and the objectives of the schemes themselves.

Despite my business idea having been certified as a startup by the government of Arunachal Pradesh, it was rejected in the last DDUSSY scheme for Upper Subansiri district in 2021-’22. Instead, many were selected from well-to-do families, or those recommended by the MLAs.

I was deprived in the last DDUSSY scheme last year (2021-’22).

Youths alone cannot be blamed for antisocial activities and the increasing unemployment rate. There are thousands of brilliant minds and souls who want to be self-employed with their business ideas. Unfortunately, these brilliant minds are being sabotaged by elected representatives, and the end result is that many youths become part of antisocial elements due to frustration and depression.

Chaos in society and the state is not far off if this trend of depriving those who believe in meritocracy continues.

Lastly, I strongly suggest that the chief minister give strict direction to all MLAs and officials not to treat these startup schemes as personal properties.

Jete Riba