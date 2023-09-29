Village hit by potable water scarcity amid ‘Har Ghar Jal’ slogans

[Amar Sangno]

ITANAGAR, 28 Sep: Amid the popular slogan ‘Har Ghar Nal’ (water tap in every household) reverberating across the country over successfully providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household taps under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Mayu-II village in Lower Dibang Valley district is facing scarcity of drinking water for nearly a month now.

Sources in Roing informed that scarcity of drinking water is being faced by the residents of Mayu-II, particularly those who reside near the model residential government school in the village.

The residents claim that it’s been nearly a month since they started facing issues with drinking water supply. Those who live in rental houses are complaining that the water pressure is so poor that it barely fills two buckets during the department-regulated time.

It is learnt that the Roing public health engineering & water supply (PHE&WS) division has regulated the timing of water supply and provides water supply two-three hours a day. Poorly managed and unattended water pipelines have compounded the already worrisome situation.

“Near model residential government school in Mayu-II, nearly a month has passed and we are facing drinking water issue. Water pressure is so poor it hardly fills two buckets in two hours,” said Pooja Sunwar, a resident of Mayu-II. She added that “ill-repaired water pipelines have worsened the situation.”

Meanwhile, the PHE&WS division clarified that the scarcity of water supply is mainly due to drying up of the water supply sources (Nausau and Simari Nallahs).

“The different pipelines, with one of them having water supply and the other running dry, are basically because the water supply through those pipelines is from different sources – one being supplied to Intaya and Asali from Cheko Nallah, and other being supplied to Mayu-II from the township water supply,” the division informed.

It further said that Mayu-II is located at the tail end of the township and has no separate dedicated water supply system, consequently causing scarcity of water this month. It informed that the ongoing JJM scheme for Mayu-II area is in progress.

The division added that “water is distributed through water tankers, and the department is putting up maximum effort to augment and improve the water supply of Mayu-II and the township as a whole.”