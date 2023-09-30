Onam Gamno wins gold in World Arm Wrestling C’ship

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: Arm wrestler Onam Gamno of Arunachal Pradesh won the gold medal in the left arm 52 kg category in the ongoing World Arm Wrestling Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, family sources said.

Hailing from Ngopok village in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district, she is the daughter of late Uke Gamno and Susur Gamno.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein congratulated Gamno on her remarkable achievement.

“Delighted to learn that Ms Onam Gamno has secured a Gold Medal in the left arm 52 kg category at the World Arm Wrestling Championship, 2023, demonstrating her incredible strength and determination,” Mein wrote on X.