RGU assns against VC’s tenure  extension

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: The Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association (RGUTA) and the Rajiv Gandhi University Employees’ Association (RGUEA) said that they have unanimously decided that, if extension is granted to incumbent RGU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Saket Kushwaha, “then we will go ahead with an indefinite non-cooperation movement from 4 October onwards.”

In a press release, the associations on Friday said that they have “unanimously endorsed the issue of appointment of VC, RGU, Doimukh, for a fresh appointment.”

“The post of VC has been advertised dated 26 September, 2023, for fresh appointment,” they said.

“The tenure of the present incumbent, Prof Saket Kushwaha, is expiring on 3 October, 2023 by 5 pm. Administratively, the seniormost professor of the university must be assigned the office of the VC in-charge before the present incumbent demits the post on 3 October by 5 pm,” they said, adding that, “presently, the matter of transferring the charge of office of the VC has not been initiated, which is a grave matter of concern for the RGU fraternity.”