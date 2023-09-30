Guidelines for management of APIC

ITANAGAR, 29 Sep: Chief Information Commissioner Rinchen Dorjee released a newly published ‘Guidelines for management of Arunachal Pradesh Information Commission (APIC)’ on Friday.

In his address, Dorjee said that “this is a small but successful attempt of the APIC to bring out the guidelines for easy office procedure of all RTI matters in the APIC office.”

“All stakeholders, including the commission, will benefit from it, and the commission will strive hard to ensure smooth management of the APIC office procedures,” Dorjee said.

Information Commissioners Genom Tekseng, Sonam Yudron and Gumjum Haider also spoke.

“The newly published guidelines are an attempt of the APIC to ease the working patterns of the commission, as envisaged under Section 15 (4) of the RTI Act, 2005. A few similar publications were done in the past by this commission, but it was found to be inconclusive,” said an APIC release. (DIPR)