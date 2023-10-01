Rashtriya Poshan Maah ends with various activities

OLD TUPI, 30 Sep: The month-long celebration of the Rashtriya Poshan Maah under the Poshan Abhiyan concluded with various activities at the community hall here in Tirap district on Saturday.

During the valedictory function, ADC (HQ) Hakresha Kri urged the anganwadi workers to “keep on working with utmost sincerity, as you have full of responsibilities to perform at the grassroots level.”

Kri lauded the frontline workers of the women & child development (WCD) department for their “tireless efforts in carrying out activities under the Poshan Abhiyan throughout the nutrition month.”

He spoke also about drug abuse, and urged the residents of Tupi village to “refrain from drugs.”

DMO Dr N Lowang spoke on exclusive breast feeding, and health and hygiene.

WCD DD H Bangsia and ICDS CDPO N Matey also spoke.

Prizes were distributed to the best performing anganwadi worker, and the winners of a millet recipes competition and a ‘healthy baby show’ competition.

Workers and helpers from various anganwadis, besides women and other members of the village attended the programme, which was organised by the ICDS project under the WCD department.

In Seppa (E/Kameng), a recipes competition was held, and the best performing anganwadi workers, supervisors and ‘poshan coordinators’ from various projects of the district were felicitated. (DIPROs)