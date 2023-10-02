Deliver verdict on time

Editor,

The APPSC fiasco has come to a standstill. The government is going through formalities, repeatedly. Their actions are still far from being implemented. This fiasco is akin to the lockdown of the pandemic era for the aspirants. Life has come to a complete halt. Today, an aspirant can neither take up a part-time job because they would have to serve until the required period. Aspirants cannot even go to Delhi and join coaching because if the commission resumes its functions, the pending exams will be conducted first, and they will have to return for the exams. Aspirants cannot enroll in any PG courses for further studies because if the exams resume, they might not be able to perform at their best. On the other hand, for aspirants coming from humble backgrounds in remote villages, the money their parents saved for their education is depleting day by day due to hostel and rent expenses.

The Guwahati High Court, on 31/07/2023, delivered a verdict on an interlocutory application filed by the state government against the order passed by the Itanagar Bench in the cases of Rosy Taba vs. Govt of Ar.P and Koj Tari vs. Govt of Ar.P. The High Court allowed the state to proceed with its recruitment process for the new APPSC members, but the results of the newly selected members should not be declared until the mentioned cases of Lt. Koj Tari and Ms. Rosy Taba are resolved. The honorable High Court also urged the Itanagar Bench to expedite the decision on these cases.

The last hearing for these cases took place on 21/08/23, and the dates for the final verdict have been reserved. It has been exactly one month since the last hearing, but the final verdict still seems to be a long wait.

In this challenging time for young minds and aspiring civil servants, it would be compassionate of the honorable bench to deliver the verdict as soon as possible. Success for an aspirant is not just about securing the job but also sharing their achievement with their elderly parents and grandparents. The heartache is not only because the aspirants are growing older but also because their parents and grandparents are aging with each passing day. The dream of aspirants to see happiness and satisfaction in the eyes of their elderly family members will remain just a dream if the honorable court fails to deliver the verdict on time.

An aspirant