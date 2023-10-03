Punjab, wb, Kerala add doubt

India bloc unity

By Insaf

Developments in Punjab are putting a big question mark on the bonhomie projected by INDIA bloc for 2024. The Congress particularly is seeing red after AAP government in Punjab arrested its MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in Chandigarh on Thursday last in a 2015 drug trafficking case. President Kharge reacted with ‘we won’t tolerate injustice’ and AAP leadership shouldn’t be employing ‘BJP’s tool of vendetta politics’ against alliance constituents! Moreso, after Congress supported AAP over the Delhi Services Bill and objected in Rajya Sabha to MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha’s suspension. A Congress delegation also met Governor Purohit complaining against the ‘fake case.’ Khaira hit out at Chief Minister Mann accusing him of being ‘thirsty for my blood…It’s not politics of ‘badlav’ (change) but ‘badle dee rajniti’ (politics of revenge).’ This so as he was being summoned despite Supreme Court ‘staying the trial court proceedings against him in 2017’. Interestingly, within hours of his arrest, BJP too echoed Congress sentiment accusing AAP of misusing powers and indulging in revenge politics. The AAP claims action taken ‘as per law’. The issue confirms early cracks.

Likewise, there’s TMC-Congress brawl in West Bengal, after Congress’ Kaustav Bagchi joined a protest rally in Kolkata on Wednesday last, of aspiring candidates for school jobs with BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari present. Obviously, TMC is spewing venom saying there’s ‘covert alliance’ among CPM, Congress and BJP in the state! Ironically, placards of INDIA bloc along with posters against TMC were in the rally. While Bagchi says he has ‘no problem taking part in any rally/programme against corrupt TMC,’ State party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sought to downplay it, saying he ‘must have gone there in personal capacity and not as Congress leader.’ But, however, adds ‘fighting against BJP doesn’t mean we’ll turn a blind eye to TMC corruption’. Making TMC ask ‘do you support BJP in Bengal or not?’ While the spat will continue, Congress is caught in a heated debate with the CPI in Kerala. Talk of Rahul Gandhi retaining his Wayanad seat in 2024 has the Left insisting he mustn’t as the ‘alliance will be weakened if partners contest against each other.’ Congress insists firmly ‘it’s for the party to decide on its candidates.’ Time is essence and the bloc would do well not to kill it.

AIADMK-BJP Break

It’s over. The AIADMK said goodbye to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) officially, peeved with the saffron party’s State leadership defaming Dravidian icon, Late CN Annadurai and Late Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, other than criticising its policies. The last straw perhaps was BJP President Nadda’s inaction over complaints against Annamalai’s ‘aggressive politics.’ On Monday last, the party at a meeting in its headquarters unanimously passed a resolution ‘breaking all ties with the BJP and NDA alliance from today. The BJP state leadership has been continuously making unnecessary remarks about our former leaders, our General Secretary K Palaniswami and our cadres for the past one year.’ The party sought an apology from Annamalai or that he be replaced if he didn’t. Plus, it said it would lead a separate front for 2024 polls, which was welcomed with firecrackers by cadres. The unexpected break is being seen as a setback to Modi’s national plans and thus the party now seeks a ‘status report’ on parting of ways. Will there be a rethink?

Mizo No To Centre

The MNF-led government in Mizoram has said a big no to Union Home Ministry’s directive to collect biometric data of Myanmar refugees in the State. It’s ‘discriminatory and violates human rights’, it reasons. The order to check ‘illegal migrants’ was issued first in April and in June the exercise was told be completed by September-end. While a pilot project was launched across all 11 districts, primarily relief camps where refugees are staying, Chief Minister Zoramthanga has decided not to go ahead, despite North Block now extending deadline to 31 March 2024, as requested by Manipur. Since 2021 military coup, “60,000 Myanmarese have taken refuge, government has provided all relief, children given free education, free mid-day meals etc, despite no funds from Centre’, says Mizo government, asserting it won’t stop. Moreso, as Chin people in Myanmar share a common ethnicity with Mizos, and when borders were drawn by the British ‘some of our brothers and sisters got left behind’. However, with Assembly polls year-end, the exercise could turn into a hot political issue, which expectedly MNF would like to avoid. It’s an NDA partner and what happens after, is anybody’s guess.

Imphal On The Boil

Normalcy returning in Manipur as claimed is not, rather its capital Imphal is on the boil again. Fresh violence broke out since Tuesday last after photos of bodies of two students missing, went viral on social media. Protests were led by hundreds of angry students and mobs vandalised DC’s office, tried to attack Chief Minister Biren Singh’s empty ancestral home, burnt vehicles—all despite curfew. Over 70 students and dozen-odd policemen were injured. Seeking to calm tempers, the government set up a committee under IGP on Thursday last to verify complaints of ‘excessive use of force by security forces’ on students. On the other hand, security agencies have been warning that members of banned militant groups such as UNLF, PLA are becoming part of mobs and carrying out sneak attacks on security forces besides giving directions to agitators. While this is to be looked into, the Centre has ‘prematurely’ repatriated Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Balwal, an expert in handling terror-related cases and was part of NIA team probing Pulwama attack, to Manipur cadre. Besides it has sent a CBI team to investigate the two brutal murders. The big question is will these measures instil confidence? Time for New Delhi to give a serious thought of replacing Biren, as demanded?

Construction ‘Ban’ In Joshimath

Declare the sinking town of Joshimath as ‘No New Construction Zone’ is an advice the Uttarakhand government shouldn’t ignore. The 35-member expert committee set up in January last has warned the future is worrisome, plus is firm against the pressure of permanent population growth in the temple town, which has risen in the last decade from 16,000 to 25,000. In its 324-page report, the Central Building Research Institute has declared 20% of the houses unusable, 42% requiring further valuation, 37% usable and 1% need demolition. It has questioned indiscriminate construction and proposed a review of principles of town planning for development of cities in mountainous regions of the Himalayan region here. The NDMA’s Post Disaster Needs Assessment report reveals the negative impact on environment from future large-scale reconstruction activities and suggests these, if at all, should be ‘green building-based, with proper technology and limited concrete.’ The CSIR, Roorkee, recommends developing a disaster-resilient model town to rehabilitate people displaced from Joshimath. The list is long, every bit of the reports should be read and acted upon. No more taking risks. — INFA