The Tawang Marathon, which recently concluded, marked a historic milestone as the first-ever high-altitude marathon in northeastern India, situated at an impressive 10,000 feet above sea level. The inaugural edition of this event garnered significant participation, with 2,343 runners, including 512 female participants.

In the full marathon, covering a challenging 42-kilometre distance, 114 individuals participated, including 7 female runners. In the 21-kilometre category, 314 runners took part, with 10 being female athletes. The 5-kilometre category saw an impressive turnout, with nearly 1,352 participants, including 473 females.

Held in three categories for both men and women, and following the resounding success of this marathon, it is set to become an annual event starting next year. Given Tawang’s unique location, historical significance, and unparalleled topography, there is potential for the marathon to gain international recognition. Its success will depend on how the organisers choose to position it as a sought-after high-altitude marathon.

While it should maintain its primary focus as a sporting event, drawing participants and spectators alike, it can also serve as a valuable tool for boosting tourism in Tawang, which already attracts thousands of visitors annually. Involving local communities in this endeavour could greatly benefit the local economy.

This event, a collaborative effort of the Indian Army and the state government, should draw inspiration from the success of its inaugural edition and aim to make subsequent editions even more significant and competitive.