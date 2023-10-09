ED in top gear

AAP MP latest on List

By Insaf

The Enforcement Directorate has got into top gear. The latest to receive its wrath is Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Since 2014, there has been a four-fold jump in ED cases against politicians with 95 per cent being from the Opposition. On Thursday last a Delhi court remanded him to five-day ED custody. This after he was arrested following over 10 hours of searches at his home. The ED has alleged that Rs 2 crore illegal cash changed hands at Singh’s official North Avenue residence and that he was a “key conspirator” in the case, “closely associated with a number of accused/suspects”, including businessmen Dinesh Arora, who has turned approver. Singh’s counsel said the ED probe “is nothing new” and will go on and never end. Perhaps he may be right. For the ED should view the Supreme Court’s observation in the money laundering case against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. On Thursday last, it underlined that stringent requirements have to be fulfilled to trigger a charge under the PMLA and questioned the ED about the admissibility of its evidence to link Sisodia in the same case. The big question was does it have ‘any proof other than the statement of a co-accused-turned-approver’. Importantly, a crucial question should be raised why are the offences only taking place in Opposition-ruled States. Are those governed by the BJP and its allies not corrupt and sparkling clean?

Bihar Census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done it. On Monday last, the government made public the controversial caste-based survey, the Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana just months ahead of the 2024 big battle. Predictably, it would give him and his party an edge, as it reveals that the OBCs comprise 63% of the State’s population— backward classes constitute 27%, whereas the extremely backward classes (EBCs) 36%. Remember, the powerful OBCs have dominated State politics since the Mandal wave. Nitish has said that the census would aid in the government’s initiatives for the development and upliftment of all sections as it provides information about the economic condition of everyone. That should be welcome, but it should not be used to score political brownie points with the BJP. ‘Social justice’ should be the target and. Importantly, the Supreme Court on Friday last refused to restrain the government from publishing further data from the survey, saying it would be wrong to stop a state from making a policy decision. All eyes would now be on the government what policies it gives top priority to. Historic injustice must be removed to the poorest and there should be a halt to polarisation to merely win elections.

Sikkim Tragedy

It’s Sikkim’s turnnow to send warning signal to governments against volatility of the Himalayan region. At least 19 people are dead, 98 people, including 22 Army personnel missing after a cloudburst over South Shonak Lake, glacial body in early hours of Wednesday last,triggering a flash flood. While over 2000 people have been rescued, the calamity has affected 22,034 people, including 3000 tourists, according to SDMA. The swelled Teesta river has destroyed 11 bridges, water pipelines, sewage lines and 277 houses in the four affected districts, and over 9000 people have taken shelter in 191 relief camps in northern and southern districts of Bengal.Sadly, governments continue to ignore warnings by studies of the Lake’s expansion due to glacial melting and that it’s susceptible to breaches. It was recommended to regularly monitor the Lake’s growth and assessment of the region’s slope stability. Besides, ecologists warned against adverse dam construction. Instead, there’s been a hydel power push, particularly in the north-east, claiming these are climate friendly and a major source of revenue for the government. This recent disaster should alert governments and they must take warnings seriously, put in place safety mechanisms and remember a stitch in time saves nine!

Maharashtra Govt Hospitals

The numerous deaths of patients at two government-run hospitals Maharashtra sadly are yet another pointer to the ailing health sector. In 48 hours, 31 patients, including several infants, died at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College & Hospital in Nanded since September 30, and another 18 patients died at Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3. As usual the government reacted saying it will take ‘appropriate action after a detailed inquiry.’ On Wednesday last, Bombay High Court taking suo motu cognisance of the deaths said reasons given by doctors of shortage of beds, staff, and essential medicines ‘cannot be accepted.’True, but isn’t it the case typically. Interestingly, thegovernment denies such shortage, but has no figures to share. Its Health Minister says,‘positive changes’ will be brought in functioning of state-run medical facilities ‘in four months.’ Words oft heard alright, but these can’t heal the pain of the families of victims. Change will be when governments have empathy for the poor. Asking for too much?

MP Woos Women Voters

Ruling BJP-government in Madhya Pradesh is going all out to woo women voters ahead of the ensuing 230-member Assembly elections. On Thursday last, it announced amendment to the MP Civils Services (Special Provision for Appointment of Women) Rules, 1997 to give 35% reservation to women in all government jobs! The notification reads: “Notwithstanding anything contained in any service rules, there shall be reserved 35% of all posts in the service under the state (except Forest Department) in favour of women at the stage of direct recruitment and the said reservation shall be horizontal and compartment-wise.” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a rally also announced 50% reservation for women in teaching posts and promised that education fees of girls will be borne by government to ensure better education. Clearly, with women accounting for 48% of the voters, the BJP wants to persuade them to press on the party symbol button. Congress realises their importance too and has promised Rs 1500 per month and domestic LPG cylinders at Rs 500 among others. Predictably, the buck won’t stop here. Post polls it would be worthwhile to see which of the two parties fared better.

WB Protests

Ruling TMC has upped the ante against the Centre and ‘its step-motherly treatment to West Bengal’. National General Secretary and supremo Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee started a protest on Thursday last outside Kolkata Raj Bhavan soon after having led a similar one, with MLAs and ministers in tow earlier this week in Delhi againstalleged withholding of MGNREGA funds. Governor Ananda Bose, which is in a running battle with TMC over VCs appointments, has so far refused to meet a delegation. Banerjeeinsists and warns demonstration will continue 11 am-9 pm daily and he would be at protest site even during the night. Bose, he says is Centre’s representative and ‘owes an explanation to people of Bengal.’The claim being Modi government has withheld Rs 15,000 crore in dues to the State under MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana. The BJP reacts accusing TMC of indulging in ‘drama’, siphoning off Center’s money and deleting over 25 lakh job cards. Plus, it threatens ordering a CBI probe.This spat too like others promises to be ugly alright. — INFA