Elections strategy

Five states are scheduled to go through elections anytime in November and December this year. The poll-bound states are Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram. While the term of the Mizoram assembly in northeastern region ends on 17 December, the terms of the Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh legislative assemblies conclude in different dates of January 2024. Madhya Pradesh is being ruled by the BJP and Mizoram is being governed by the Mizo National Front, an ally of the BJP. The Congress rules Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while Telangana is governed by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

1,100 election observers who are being deployed as general, police, and expenditure observers, have already been directed by the Election Commission (EC) to be neutral and ethical in their functioning, and most importantly to ensure free and fair elections. The poll observers have also been asked to “keep an eye on social media and ensure corrective actions.”

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that “the EC is increasingly concentrating on having a humane face by facilitating and including persons with disabilities, senior citizens who are 80 years or above, and particularly vulnerable tribal groups, with the help of special provisions such as home voting and accessible polling stations.”

The assembly elections in some of the other states, like Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Haryana and Maharashtra, are scheduled to be held in 2024, in addition to the general election of the country.

Therefore, the assembly elections in five states, scheduled to be held in November and December, will be pivotal in deciding the fate of political parties ahead of the general election. The results of the assembly elections to be held soon may also create impact in some other states going for the assembly election in 2024.