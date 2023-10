A semi permanent type structure constructed within the demarcated land of Raj Bhawan complex, 2 kutcha structures and 1 OBT structure constructed in front of the staff quarters of DoorDarshan Kendra (DDK) at D-Sector Itanagar were dismantled by the Capital Itanagar administration on Wednesday. The eviction was carried out by a team of officials led by Itanagar CO M. Kato, based on the complaints received from Raj Bhavan and DDK authorities. (DIPRO)