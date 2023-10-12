AOA selects 31 athletes for National Games 2023

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Oct: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has selected 31 athletes for the 37th National Games 2023 scheduled to be held in Goa from 26 October to 9 November.

Arunachal will compete in six disciplines-boxing, judo, taekwondo, pencak silat, weightlifting and wushu, AOA president Taba Tedir said.

Tedir, accompanied by AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago and its treasurer Bulang Marik, met the athletes, who are undergoing training at different venues within the Capital Complex.

The team visited Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Marik Academy in Chimpu, Ganga Boxing Club and Taekwondo Training Hall at Nirjuli, where the athletes are undergoing training.

Tedir, who is also the education minister, interacted with the athletes, coaches and instructors and

took stock of their preparations for the games.

The weightlifters are currently training at Pune, Maharashtra.

The state squad:

Boxing: Tashi Wangchu, Tai Tutu, Memi Mangfi; Judo: Khomdan Wanghop; Taekwondo: Rikpy Nyodu, Miching Taja, Radha Bangsia, Ontey Khamblai, Khinsan Wangsu, Achum Sangha, Lumter Uli, Kame Bayang, Muskan Manyu, Laskhmi Mugli, Tadar Kuku; Pencak Silat : Rumik Baby, Atta Tayung, Tai Tania, P Nobin Jomoh; Weightlifting: Shankar Lapung, Markio Tario, Bengia Tani, Boni Mangkhya, Balo Yalam, Posen Kongkang; Wushu: Mercy Ngaimong, Yorna Rosni, Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega, Realu Boo, Mepung Lamgu.