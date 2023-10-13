Several coaches of North East Express derail near Buxar

BUXAR, 12 Oct: Several coaches of 12506 North East Express (Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya in Assam) derailed near Raghunathpur station in Bihar’s Buxar district on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI, chief public relations officer of the East Central Railway, Birendra Kumar said, “Several coaches of Kamakhya-bound North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district around 9:35 pm. No casualty reports so far.”

Though preliminary reports suggest no casualty so far, there is information that some passengers might have sustained minor injuries, said Kumar.

“We have sent rescue and medical teams to the spot. The Railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542, and 7759070004,” he said.

Talking to reporters, Railway Police Force Inspector Deepak Kumar said, “Medical teams have sent to the spot.”

The district administration has also alerted hospitals in Buxar town, he added.

Assam govt monitoring situation: Sarma

Meanwhile, expressing condolences to the families of the deceased in the train mishap in Bihar, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said his government is closely monitoring the situation.

At least four passengers died and several others were injured when six coaches of the Anand Vihar-Kamakhya North East Express derailed on Wednesday night.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the quick recovery of those injured,” Sarma said in a post on X.

In a separate post, he said that the state government is closely monitoring the situation and has established contact with local authorities as well as other agencies.

All passengers of the train bound for Kamakhya in Guwahati, who were in a position to undertake the onward journey, boarded a relief train in the early hours of Thursday. (PTI)