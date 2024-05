Media assns ask EC to hold press meets on polling days

NEW DELHI, 11 May: Media associations on Saturday demanded that the Election Commission hold press conferences after every voting phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The Press Club of India, the Indian Women Press Corps, the Press Association, the Foreign Correspondents Club and the Delhi Union of Journalists also asked the poll authority to release the entire election data, including the absolute number of votes cast in each phase and percentage of voting, by the next day of the polling date.

“It should be noted that at press conferences the journalists get their doubts and confusions, if any, cleared which helps them report and write error-free copy for their readers,” the media associations said in a joint statement.

They noted that till the 2019 general election, it was normal practice for the EC to hold press conferences after each phase of voting. (PTI)