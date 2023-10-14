Induction of 19 sportspersons into SAI STC approved

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Oct: The induction of 19 sportspersons into the SAI STC here under residential and non-residential schemes for 2023-2024 has been approved by the competent authority, Guwahati (Assam)-based SAI Regional Centre Assistant Director Varsha Sabale said.

The sportspersons have been inducted in the disciplines of boxing (7), karate (8) and taekwondo (4), Sabale said in a letter to Naharlagun-based SAI STC in-charge Inkamlak Newmai.

These athletes were selected through a series of selection trials conducted on 2, 3 and 4 May this year, Newmai informed.

The STC scheme is aimed at grooming junior-level sportspersons in the age group of 10-18 years who have been scouted from the grassroots level.

One of the main objectives of the scheme is to enable the SAI to scientifically nurture junior sports talents who have attained excellence at the sub-junior level under the NSTC scheme, and to induct them into the STCs/centres of excellence for further scientific and in-depth coaching on a long-term basis, the SAI informed in a release.