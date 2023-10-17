A free and independent media is the bedrock of democracy. Despite disagreements with the content, those in power must, at all times, refrain from controlling the media narratives. The NDA government’s record in upholding the freedom of media organizations has been pathetic. The police raids on dozens of places connected with the news portal NewsClick and its journalists provide yet another proof of the growing weaponization of state agencies to muzzle the voice of the media. The invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the media organization is appalling. The police action was based on the Enforcement Directorate’s charge that NewsClick had allegedly received illegal funding from China, routed through the United States, and has been carrying deliberately misleading stories to portray India in a poor light.

The charge against the portal is that it has been pushing the Chinese agenda, using foreign funds. Editor-in-Chief of the portal, Prabir Purkayastha, was arrested and his office sealed. While the authorities can carry on with their task of ascertaining whether the promoters violated the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) or indulged in other unlawful activities, those working for the news portal, including the content creators, must not be harassed. Individual journalists with a proven track record should not be held responsible for financial misdemeanors, if any, of the promoters. There have been several instances in the recent past where media organizations faced harassment on flimsy grounds. The detention of journalists and the filing of cases against media companies reek of growing intolerance to criticism and a tendency to intimidate critics using draconian laws. No wonder that India’s ranking in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index has fallen to 161 among the list of 180 countries. It slipped 11 places in 2023 and eight places last year.”