CRPF operations conference discusses Manipur situation, state polls, IED threats

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly polls in five states, the changing tactics of Maoists, the use of “deadlier” IEDs and the evolving law-and-order situation in Manipur were discussed on Wednesday during the annual operations conference of the CRPF.

The daylong meeting was chaired by CRPF Director General S L Thaosen with senior commanders from all the three major operational theatres where the force is deployed, an official statement said.

The about 3.25-lakh-personnel-strong Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is primarily deployed to undertake anti-Naxal operations in the states affected by left-wing extremism (LWE), counter-terrorist duties in Jammu and Kashmir and anti-insurgency activities in the northeast, apart from being tasked with law-and-order duties to assist various state police forces.

The conference was held in the “backdrop of dynamic internal security challenges and to discuss and analyse the operational preparedness and performance and identify emerging challenges”.

“It provided a platform to the field commanders for a thorough and fruitful deliberation on a wide range of issues covering operations in all theatres in which the CRPF is deployed,” the statement said.

A spokesperson of the force said the DG “exhorted all the field commanders to work diligently to ensure a peaceful conduct of the upcoming Assembly elections in five states”.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will go to polls between November 7 and 30, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Only Chhattisgarh will have polls in two phases, keeping in view the Naxal threat perception in the state, on November 7 (20 seats) and 17 (70 seats).

“The challenge posed by newer and deadlier improvised explosive device (IED) threats was also discussed in the light of changing tactics being employed by the Naxals.

“In this context, upgradation of a training set up was emphasised, along with encompassing of latest technologies to enhance the detection capabilities,” the statement said.

IEDs have claimed the lives of hundreds of security personnel and maimed many in the LWE-hit states over the last several years.

The evolving law-and-order situation in the country in the light of the challenges being faced in Manipur and the need for modernising the Rapid Action Force (RAF) to meet those challenges was also discussed, the statement said.

The RAF is a special anti-riots and crowd-control unit of the CRPF that is also deployed in Manipur. The northeastern state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis occupying the hills.

The meeting also deliberated on the emerging aerial threats from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), VIP security duties and strategies to meet those challenges, a senior officer said.