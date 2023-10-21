Tmc mp defiant, party silent

‘Cash For Query’ Scam

By Insaf

Will West Bengal’s TMC’s firebrand MP Mahua Moitra weather the political storm in the ‘cash for query’ scandal involving her? Accusations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey will be heard by Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on October 26, along with advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai during their ‘oral evidence’. Dubey alleged Moitra and Hiranandani group planned to specifically target Gautam Adani through series of parliamentary questions; he has ‘irrefutable evidence’ given by Dehadrai. He also wrote to IT Minister Vaishnaw, seeking probe into IP addresses of her log-in credentials for the House. Hiranandani Group promptly denied allegations of bribing Moitra, but on Thursday last in a signed affidavit CEO Darshan Hiranandani admitted she gave him her “parliament login and password so he could post questions directly on her behalf when required’! Moitra, he said realised that the only way to attack Prime Minister Modi was by attacking Adani. Besides, Moitra made frequent demands, such as “expensive luxury items, support on renovation of her officially allotted Delhi bungalow, travel expenses, holidays, etc, apart from providing secretarial and logistical help for her travels in India and abroad.”

From day one, Moitra is in denial mode, but State leadership is quiet. With Darshan’s affidavit (a setback), she issued a statement alleging ‘it was drafted by some half-wit in PMO,’ and her ‘very dear friend’ was “threatened with a total shutdown of all their businesses…They were told they will be finished, CBI would raid them all and all PSU bank financing would be stopped immediately.” This, she added, ‘is usual modus operandi of BJP government or rather Adani’s government run by BJP’. Earlier, she petitioned Delhi HC seeking to restrain Dubey, Dehadrai and many social media platforms and media houses from posting, circulating or publishing any alleged fake and defamatory content against her. Besides, she requested Vaishnaw to release details of locations and log-in credentials of all MPs with Call Data Records (CDRs). Amidst this high voltage drama, there’s stoic silence from TMC and supremo Mamata Banerjee’s end. It’s said Moitra ‘should be left to clean the mess she has created, if at all she has created it.’ All eyes will be on Ethics Committee’s verdict: whether there’s breach of parliamentary privilege’, violation of national security and she be suspended from the House? This for Moitra won’t be ‘a joke!’

Karnataka Churning

Trouble brews in Janata Dal (Secular) amidst high drama. On Thursday last, national President H D Deve Gowda sacked Karnataka state President C M Ibrahim, dissolved the working committee and appointed son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy as ad hoc President. This after Ibrahim on Monday last opposed the party’s decision to align with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and instead voiced backing INDIA bloc as well as announced forming a core committee to chart the party’s future. However, senior Gowda asserted all party state units, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra, had consented to align with the BJP and that ‘Ibrahim has been removed as per the party Constitution and other office-bearers shall be appointed after another round of consultation. Ibrahim has threatened to take legal action and even write to Election Commission as there’s no provision to appoint an ad hoc president. Saying he will ‘remain with JD(S)’, Ibrahim demanded the order be withdrawn as it showed JD(S) remained a “family party”; he will travel across the state to “rally against dynastic politics” and claimed ‘most of MLAs are with him’.

MP Seat-Sharing Spat

Preparations for Madhya Pradesh poll expose chinks in INDIA bloc unity. With Congress naming its candidate for Bijawar in its first list of 44 candidates, SP is livid as the seat was won by its candidate in 2018 polls. Akhilesh Yadav is thus livid with Congress for not conceding a single seat so far in the State. On Thursday last, he warned the grand old party of getting similar treatment in biggest state, Uttar Pradesh and seat-sharing formula won’t be applied for 2024. Said he, “We wouldn’t have gone to Congress meetings or given them a list of seats we want to contest, nor would we have taken their calls.” Adding Congress UP President Rai, a ‘chirkut’ and its leaders were in cahoots with BJP. Rai reacted: If you want to defeat BJP, then support Congress in MP, just as we supported SP in Ghosi by-poll.’ Not simple. SP has declared candidates on 33 seats already. With Akhilesh saying ‘what’s wrong? Congress went back on its word of leaving six constituencies for SP nominees in a seat-sharing agreement!’ He must and in fact all others must remember tit-for-tat is poor rather defeating strategy.

AAP’s Joy & Fear

There’s both good and bad news for Delhi’s AAP. On Tuesday last, its MP, Raghav Chadha got relief from Delhi High Court, as it said he could continue staying in his government bungalow, setting aside an order by Patiala House Court. Chadha had challenged a trial court order that lifted an interim order, which allowed Rajya Sabha secretariat to start eviction proceedings, following his suspension, which he claimed was ‘selective targeting’ as he was a vocal Opposition MP. He can enjoy the house till the trial court decides his application. This apart, Supreme Court has sought a response from RS secretariat on his petition challenging his indefinite suspension from the Upper House. The bad news is that CBI and ED have told the top court they are contemplating making AAP an accused in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to Delhi’s scrapped excise policy. This was made known while the bench was hearing bail pleas of AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, arrested in excise policy scam. When the court sought clarification whether there will be separate charges against AAP in cases being probed by CBI and ED, it was told that charges in corruption and money laundering cases will be different but for same offence. If this happens, then AAP may find itself in trouble with the EC, though rules are vague. Guess, AAP will need to cross the bridge when it comes to it. Or earlier?

UP ‘Revenge Politics’

‘King Khan of Rampur’, senior SP leader Azam Khan being put behind bars triggers oft-heard ‘anti-Muslim’ charge against the BJP. Wednesday last, Khan, wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah were sentenced by a special court to 7 years’ jail in Abdullah’s 2019 fake birth certificate case. Four years ago, a BJP MLA had filed an FIR alleging ‘Abdullah wasn’t eligible to contest Assembly polls in 2017 as he was 24 years (birth certificate being 1 January 1993), and Khan ‘used his influence and got another certificate prepared in which his age was changed to September 30,1990, making him eligible. He won that election.” The party leadership wrote on X: ‘The public is watching and understanding the game being played to scare an entire section of society by targeting Khan ji and his family.” And said bluntly: “It’s a big conspiracy. Party insiders in BJP say because he’s a Muslim, he’s facing such punishment…” “there’s a difference between a decision and justice”, reacted Khan adding ‘since yesterday the town knew the verdict.” Incidentally this is the 4th case in past year that Khan has been convicted. In this case, he’s found guilty under various IPC sections including cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Will he have influence to get himself and family out on bail, is a big question? — INFA