The death of hundreds of people in an explosion at a crowded hospital in Gaza may well become an inflection point in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The gruesome tragedy, which triggered an information war with Hamas and Israeli Defence Force pointing fingers at each other, may pull other players of the region into the deadly conflict. The back-to-back visits by the United States President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have brought global focus on the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza which is being pounded by Israeli military strikes.

With good equations with all the nations in the region and a finely balanced diplomatic stance, India is in a good position to play a positive role and mediate peace in the Middle East.

India has steadfastly supported the cause of an ‘independent, sovereign, and viable State of Palestine’ living within secure and recognised borders. At the same time, New Delhi has, over the past few decades, expanded its ties with Israel covering a wide range of areas including those having strategic significance. Narendra Modi became the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel in 2017. Also, India has an unshakeable traditional bond with Iran, a sworn enemy of Israel and a supporter of Hamas. Recently, India took the initiative to form India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor which includes Iran. It is time all responsible players help to end conflict.

The USA and its allies should stop pushing Israel to go all out war in Gaza. They should help to ease tension instead of letting Israel to further escalate the situation. There is a need for healing touch in the middle-east.