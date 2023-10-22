Multi-lateral action needed to curb high prevalence of anaemia in India: Experts

New Delhi, 21 Oct: Experts at a roundtable discussion organised to announce the launch of the “Movement Against Anaemia” campaign have emphasised the need for comprehensive and multi-lateral action to curb the high prevalence of anaemia in India.

The health movement campaign was jointly launched by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council, a health think-tank, and Aishwarya Healthcare, a pharmaceutical firm, on Friday to counter the rise in anaemia in the country and create relevant awareness on the same.

Dr Shyam B Bansal, senior director and head of the nephrology and kidney transplant department at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, said, “Anaemia is a major challenge in chronic kidney disease and around 70 per cent kidney patients suffer from anaemia. We need safe and efficient solutions for iron deficiencies that are available to the larger part of the population.”

The summit witnessed experts from public health to medical practitioners sharing their insights on the prevalence of anaemia in the country.

Taking part in the roundtable, Dr Urvashi Prasad, Director-VC Office, NITI Aayog, said, “Anaemia is an issue that has multi-sectorial implications and a siloed approach cannot work. Screening and detection are equally important, especially of the vulnerable and tribal population.” (PTI)

Anaemia is a pressing concern in India, with alarming statistics underscoring its prevalence in the population. Data from the NFHS-5 (2019-21) shows 57 per cent women aged 15-49 years and 67 per cent children aged between six months and five years are affected by the condition.

Taking part in the discussion, Dr Ritu Jain, president, FOGSI, Gurgaon Obstetric and Gynaecology Society, emphasised on good food practices and the need to move to the life-course approach in women’s health.

The council has initiated a two-pronged strategy under the anaemia movement, designed to harness the influence of social media for better awareness, followed by integration of all stakeholders, including health practitioners, pharma companies and policy makers, to identify and address the gaps and confront the challenges posed by anaemia.

The campaign aims to develop actionable solutions to overcome anaemia, in line with the government’s vision of an “Anaemia-Mukt Bharat” (anaemia-free India).

Niraj Kumar Nir, chairman, Aishwarya Group of Companies, said, “As part of our commitment to improving public health through sustainable healthcare innovations and the government’s vision of an anaemia-free country, we are offering an accessible and affordable solution, Ferric Carboxymaltose (FCM), which will be out of patent from October 21, at about a 60 per cent reduced cost.

“Ferocose FCM is safe, efficient and will ensure that anaemia treatment is inclusive for all, especially the economically-deprived sections who bear the brunt of anaemia in our country.”

Iron deficiency is a major contributor to anaemia in the country, with 70 per cent patients suffering from iron deficiency owing to a multitude of reasons.

Those experiencing IDA might have insufficient iron intake because of an inadequate diet in terms of both quantity and quality. Additionally, IDA can stem from challenges related to the absorption and transportation of iron within the body or chronic blood loss resulting from underlying health conditions, he said. PTI