Media bodies observe Taro Chatung’s 4th death anniv

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The Arunachal Press Club (APC), the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ), and the Arunachal Electronic & Digital Media Association (AEDMA) on Thursday observed the fourth death anniversary of senior journalist Taro Chatung at the APC here.

Chatung, a state gold medal awardee, was also the founding father of electronic media in the state. He passed away on 26 October, 2019, due to cancer at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Highlighting Chatung’s contributions to the state’s media, senior journalist Pradeep Kumar Behera said that “the entire life of Chatung is an inspiration to the journalists of the state.

“He was a journalist who dared to ask straight questions and also acted as a shield for fellow journalists during hard times,” said Behera.

He advised young journalists to “imbibe the quality of journalistic approach from Chatung’s life.”

“Though he (Chatung) has left us, his teachings, journalistic skills, approach, and contribution towards the growth of media, especially electronic media, will always be remembered and cherished,” he said.

APC Vice President Bengia Ajum also appealed to the journalists to learn to ask straight questions to the authorities “with humbleness, wit, and touches of sarcasm.” He said that “this day is observed every year to recall how to be a rational journalist like Taro Chatung.”

“One should also know that journalism is not an easy job and hence work with utmost responsibility,” said Ajum.

“We should be ready to ask tough questions to the authorities concerned, which was one of the inspiring journalistic approaches of Taro Chatung. Therefore, we should imbibe this quality and pass it on to the next,” he said.

APUWJ General Secretary Sonam Jelly said that the union will always remember the founding father of electronic media for his contributions to the growth of media in the state.

“His sheer dedication, discipline, and vision to lead society toward social harmony through his profession are significant,” Jelly said.

Besides observing the death anniversary, the APUWJ introduced the Taro Chatung Excellence Award for Journalists, which is declared after a competition among electronic media journalists and presented every year at the National Press Day celebration.

AEDMA President JT Tagam said that the association will ensure that the day is observed in a grand manner next year to remember the founding father of electronic media in the state, in association with the APC and the APUWJ.

He appealed to the media organisations, especially those in digital media, to be responsible and cautious in disseminating news to the public, and raised concern over “misinformation and disinformation with the advent of digital media in the state.”

Meanwhile, Chatung’s widow Taro Bina said that Chatung was ambitious and dedicated to his journalistic works. “Everyone is aware that journalism is not an easy profession. There are ups and downs in the profession that the present generation of journalists should know about.”

She said that the journalists of the state are “doing great work, and sometimes it feels like they have the same hardworking and ambitious attitude toward their work as Chatung had throughout his whole life.”

“I feel really privileged and thankful that the press fraternity has always stood alongside me during hard times. I am sure this is all because the fraternities seriously love Chatung and his work,” she said.

Among others, senior journalist Tongam Rina, APC President Dodum Yangfo, APC General Secretary Damien Lepcha, and journalists from across the state attended the programme.