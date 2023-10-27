SIC arrests fmr DDSE in illegal appointment case

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) has arrested another person, identified as Midak Riba, the then DDSE of Anjaw district, who was allegedly involved in illegal appointment of primary teachers and MTS in Anjaw district.

The SIC has been investigating rampant illegal appointment of PRTs, LDCs, UDCs and MTS in the education department across the state.

It has registered a regular case [u/s 120 (B)/420/409/468/471 IPC, r/w Section 13 (2) of the PC Act, 1988].

“Riba was arrested on 29 August after it was found during searches in connection with case pertaining to illegal appointment in Longding district, that similar offence of illegal appointment of teachers and MTS were found to be committed in Anjaw district under the DDSE office,” the SIC informed.

“After detailed interrogation, meticulous searches and technical analysis, the SIC has arrested a retired DDSE,” it said.

Three persons, including two in Longding district, have been arrested so far in connection with the case.