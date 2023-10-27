Tani lipi proponent Koyu asks elders to guide youths

PASIGHAT, 26 Oct: Proponent of Tani lipi (script), writer, and former APIDFC MD Tony Koyu urged parents, elders, community and the society as a whole to play a vital role in guiding the youths towards building a better future, saying that “today’s youths and students are facing many distractions in the age of social media.”

Koyu was addressing students, alumni and community members during an ‘alumni and experts’ session here in East Siang district.

Emphasising on hard work and discipline, he asked the students to follow the footsteps of illustrious alumni. He also felicitated 10 meritorious alumni of the GSSB on the occasion of its platinum jubilee celebration.

IPR Director Onyok Pertin spoke on the theme ‘community awareness’, and said that “community awareness helps bring the desired behavioural change in society.”

Dr Tajom Tasung spoke on ‘social ethics & scientific temperament’, while DHO Oter spoke on ‘horticulture as occupation’.

Alumna Annu Moyong spoke on the role of youths in the society.

The college’s platinum jubilee celebration committee chairman, Oyem Dai, said that “such sessions will benefit students, alumni, parents, community members, and the society as a whole.”

Organising secretary Tobom Dai, GSSB Headmaster Kalom Ering, and former ZPC Kaling Dai, among others, were present on the occasion.

The celebration will feature experts from various fields speaking on a range of subjects, from career counselling to NEP-2020, mental health, community awareness, social media, and environment conservation. (DIPRO)