Edn dept denies presence of ghost employees

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: The Changlang district education department has said that the ghost staffers mentioned in the report headlined ‘Ghost staffers in Changlang’s education dept’, which was published in the 25 October edition of daily, is incorrect.

The DDSE said that “the staff members were daily wage employees who were adjusted from the salary head,” and that, “due to lack of funds, their services have been discontinued.”

“The ‘ghost staff’ that the deputy commissioner of Changlang meant were those who didn’t report to their duty stations but were still drawing their salaries,” the department said.

The department also took exception to naming the local MLA in the report.

It may be recalled that the DC had on 19 October issued a notice to the Changlang DDSE, directing the latter to “verify all the regular staffers, including teaching and non-teaching staffers such as LDC, UDC, MTS, etc, through BRCCs and CRCCs, in order to rule out the existence of any ghost staffer enrolled with the education department.”