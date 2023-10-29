Replacing of ‘India’ in textbooks: Kerala Govt sends letter to the Centre

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, 27 Oct: The Left government in Kerala has sought the intervention of the Central government to reconsider a recent recommendation made by an NCERT panel to replace the term ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty has sent letters via email to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking their intervention into the matter.

A high-level committee for social sciences, constituted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to revise the school curriculum, has recommended that the name of the country ‘India’ be replaced with ‘Bharat’ in the school textbooks for all classes in the country.

In his letters, Minister Sivankutty underscored the importance of upholding the existing practice in the best interest of the educational system and the nation’s unity, which thrives on its diverse cultural heritage.

For generations, students have learnt about the country’s rich past, history and heritage with the name ‘India’, he said, adding that any change in this would create confusion and disrupt the continuity in the educational system.

Sivankutty said allegations have cropped up that the NCERT’s present stance would only support certain ideologies.

This has raised concerns about the distortion of history and bias in the educational system, he said in the letter.

It is essential to scrutinise such recommendations to ensure that they do not follow any particular political or ideological agenda, the minister added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had on Thursday categorically made it clear that the NCERT panel’s recommendation to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks cannot be accepted.

He also urged all citizens to unite and safeguard the essence of India.

He had said that the present recommendation could be seen only as a continuation of the recent arbitrary exclusion of portions including Mughal history and the banning of the RSS following Gandhi’s assassination from textbooks.

The politics behind the move are as clear as day, the CM had said. (PTI)