Ban yatra in poll states

EC Directive to Centre

By Insaf

Three cheers to the Election Commission. It has acted promptly and decisively on the complaint about “gross misuse of government machinery”, at the Centre. On Thursday last, it wrote to Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba not to hold its proposed nation-wide ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from November 20 to highlight Modi-led government’s “achievements” in the five poll-bound states and in a bypoll constituency in Nagaland. Congress President Kharge and a retired IAS officer had written to the EC about a letter circulated on October 18 to all Ministries about the yatra and asking them to appoint senior officials as “district rath prabharis.” The fact that ‘only achievements of last 9 years are being considered, gives away the fact this is a transparently political order in the run-up to the 5-state elections and 2024 general elections,’ wrote Kharge, adding “It’s a clear violation of Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, which directs that no government servant shall take part in any political activity.” Nirvachan Sadan responded saying on October 9 Assembly polls in the 5 States were announced and the Model Code of Conduct had come into force and under no circumstances the aforesaid activities be undertaken till December 5, day of counting. The government has clarified that the yatra will not make a stop in any poll-bound States. However, a vigil is critical.

ED Raids In Rajasthan

The ED has got into top gear in poll-bound Rajasthan, threatening to severely hit ruling Congress’ campaigning. On Thursday last, it raided premises of state party president Govind Singh Dotasra and former education minister in Jaipur and Sikar as part of a money laundering probe into alleged exam paper leak case and summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Vaibhav son in a FEMA case in Delhi. Investigating agencies, said party President Kharge have become the real ‘panna pramukh (party workers)’ of BJP. After Chhattisgarh, ED has also entered the poll campaign in Rajasthan.’ Aptly put, with Gehlot chipping in urging voters to give a befitting reply as the raids come days after he announced guarantees for women. Besides Dotasra, whois contesting from Lacchmangarh seat of Sikar, independent MLA Om Prakash Hudla is under the scanner. Should raids be put on hold once the polls are announced, needs to be considered. Importantly, should Election Commission intervene, as Gehlot demands, for on the face of it summoning, arresting or raiding leaders of Opposition parties muddies the level-playing field.

WB ‘Witch Hunt’

ED action against ministers in West Bengal has Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee frowning. “If they conduct raids at the residences of all the leaders, then what is left of the government?” she said, perhaps in jest, but reason to worry. On Thursday last, the ED arrested forest minister Jyoti Priya Mallick in connection with an alleged case of corruption in rationing distribution, when he was minister of food and supply. The arrest followed searches at his home in Salt Lake, Kolkata and he declared himself to be a “victim of a grave conspiracy”. His leader said the raids went ahead even though ‘there was no proof of wrongdoing’. Recall last year minister of education Partha Chatterjee and his assistant were arrested in a teacher recruitment scandal; Anubrata Mondal, Mamata’s close aide and Birbhum leader was detained viz livestock smuggling case; and TMC general secretary and Mamata’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has been frequently questioned over corruption charges. At a press conference didi said TMC leaders and ministers were being harassed just after Durga Puja, and “Is this the way the country will be run? How many more will you send to jail? Send everyone to jail, even then, you will not get votes.” While she may be right, she needs to set her house in order, sooner than later.

Mizoram Rebuff

BJP should have little hope in Mizoram. Chief Minister Zoramthanga has made it amply clear that he shall not share the stage with Prime Minister Modi when he comes to campaign in the State, around month-end. “The people of Mizoram are all Christians. When the people of Manipur (Meities) burned hundreds of churches in Manipur, they were (Mizos) totally against that kind of idea. To have sympathy with the BJP at this time will be a big minus point for my party,” Zoramthanga told BBC News in an interview on Monday last. His advice: it will be better if the PM comes alone and he shares the platform by himself, and I take the stage separately by myself.” Interestingly, while his MNF is a part of BJP-led NE Democratic Alliance and an ally of NDA at the Centre, the party doesn’t work with the BJP. He explains this is because MNF is totally against the Congress and doesn’t want to be part of any alliance led by it. Indeed, BJP has totally failed in Manipur and with thousands of refugees coming to Mizoram, the MNF has to look after its vote bank. Zoramthanga insists that it is the responsibility of the Centre to restore peace in Manipur so that people can go back to their native state. Till then, his government is taking care of the relief camps with no aid from New Delhi. Perhaps, the BJP and Modi may do well if there is a change in strategy. For if it makes no inroads into Mizoram, it could have an impact on other States. Better to be safe than sorry!

TN Face-off Gets Worse

The DMK government-Governor face-off gets nastier. With a Molotov cocktail, (petrol bomb) lobbed by a man, out on bail, in front of Raj Bhavan’s main gate in Chennai on Wednesday last has the Governor’s office seeing red. It alleged there have been incidents of public threats to Governor Ravi’s life but a “studied indifference” by state police to the matter has vitiated his security.” In a complaint to Chennai Police Commissioner, it also alleged verbal attacks and threats were “mostly by leaders and workers of DMK and its allies in their public meetings and through their social media.” And these, are “intended to overawe the Governor and restrain him in discharging his Constitutional duties. However, complaints lodged with the police have been inconsequential due to police inaction.” No FIR has been lodged with the police “instead trivialised serious incidents into minor offences with no worthwhile follow-up.” The Opposition parties too condemned the ‘attack’ and criticised Stalin government over ‘deterioration’ of law and order. Guess, there’s more than meets the eye. — INFA