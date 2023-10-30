Take locals into confidence before creating new districts

The creation of new districts is always fraught with risk, especially in the areas where more than one tribe lives together. This time the demand for creation of a new Bichom district is again in the news. The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has appealed to the state government to take the people of the affected areas into confidence by conducting a public hearing prior to the creation of the proposed Bichum district. Three circles – Bana, Richikrong and Lada – in East Kameng, which is home to Aka and Nyishi communities – would be affected if Bichom district is created.

The ANSU made it clear that it has no issue with the establishment of Bichom district, and is only seeking clarity in the process for creation of the district. The demand for creation of Bichom along with Keyi-Panyor district is gaining momentum in recent months. The Keyi-Panyor district will be created carving out a portion of Nyishi inhabited areas of Lower Subansiri district. There should be proper dialogue and negotiation while establishing new districts. The concern of every community should be properly addressed, so that there is no ill-feeling. Now that the ANSU has raised some concern, this should be addressed by the state government. While respecting the sentiments of all stakeholders, the new districts should be created. Whether it is Bichom or Keyi-Panyor, the district should be created in a way that everyone is in a win-win situation.