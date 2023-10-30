Dhankhar calls for convergence of efforts for development of children with special needs

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday called for convergence of efforts for the overall development of children with special needs.

He said everyone was duty-bound to ensure not only education but an environment, an ecosystem that affirmatively promotes growth of such challenged persons.

“When you know that it can’t be cured finally, your efforts should not be arithmetic but geometric,” he said at the inauguration of a school for children with autism here.

Dhankhar said people should feel what family members of a child with special needs feel. “One of the top most concerns is what will happen to the child, if I am not there,” the vice president said flagging the fear of parents.

Addressing the event, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale hoped that a similar initiative is taken for girls as the school being inaugurated on Sunday was meant only for boys.