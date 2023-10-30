India Kazakhstan to conduct 13-day military exercise to boost anti-terror cooperation

New Delhi, 29 Oct (PTI): India and Kazakhstan will begin on Monday a 13-day mega wargame in the Kazakh military base of Otar with a focus on boosting their counter- terror cooperation.

The Indian contingent comprising 120 personnel from the Army and the Indian Air Force left for Kazakhstan on Sunday to participate in the seventh edition of the exercise ‘Kazind-2023’.

“In this edition of the exercise, both sides will practice conduct of counter terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under United Nations mandate,” the defence ministry said.

It said the two sides will rehearse various tactical drills such as “search and destroy operations, small team insertion and extraction operations etc.”

“The scope of the exercise also includes conduct of counter unmanned aerial system operations,” the ministry said.

“Exercise Kazind-2023 will provide an opportunity for both sides to gain an insight into the tactics, battle drills and procedures of each other, which is a prerequisite while operating under the ambit of the UN,” it said in a statement.

It said the joint training will develop the necessary skills, resilience and coordination to conduct military operations in semi-urban and urban environments.

“Both sides will get a chance to practice drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills and mutually learn from each other,” it said.

“The exercise will provide an opportunity for the contingents to exchange views and share the best practices. Exercise Kazind will further strengthen the bond between the two armies,” the ministry added.

The Indian Army team comprises 90 personnel led by a battalion from the Dogra Regiment.

The Kazakhstan contingent is mainly represented by personnel from Regional Command South of Kazakh Ground Forces.

Thirty personnel each from the two air forces will also participate in the exercise. (PTI)